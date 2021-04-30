Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

