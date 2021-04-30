Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Axos Financial has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

