Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.