B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

