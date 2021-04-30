B. Riley Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $106.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. 13,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,844. Century Communities has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

