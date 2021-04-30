B. Riley Boosts The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $60.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

JYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The Joint stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of 210.79 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

