B. Riley Comments on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

