Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

1COV stock opened at €54.96 ($64.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.56. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

