Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

