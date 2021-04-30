Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.97

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 146,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

