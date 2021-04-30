Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $49.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.