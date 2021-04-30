Banc of California, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

BANC opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $926.24 million, a PE ratio of -96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

