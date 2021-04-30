BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stake Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BancFirst by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director Mike Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,389 shares of company stock valued at $10,287,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

