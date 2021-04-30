Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Banco de Chile worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

BCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

