Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 34504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.36.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.