BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BXS opened at $30.37 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

