BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BXS opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

