Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Booking were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 59.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,501.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,382.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

