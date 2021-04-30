Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Netflix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $509.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.