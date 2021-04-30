Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 120 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Okta were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Okta by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $806,326.44. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Shares of OKTA opened at $273.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

