Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $1,390.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,474.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,403.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,234.89. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

