Bank of Stockton Buys 66,003 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 379.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $78.66. 39,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

