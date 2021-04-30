Bank of Stockton Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 184,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,961. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

