Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

