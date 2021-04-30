Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.40. 12,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

