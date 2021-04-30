Bank of Stockton Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

