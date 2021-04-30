Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Trimmed by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,133. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

