Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

