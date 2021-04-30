Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BWFG stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

