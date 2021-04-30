Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 135.64 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.86. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

