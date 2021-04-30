Barclays Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $227.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.