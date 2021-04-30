Barclays Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $114.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

