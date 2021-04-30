Barclays Reiterates CHF 26 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

