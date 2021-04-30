Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of ARKAY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

