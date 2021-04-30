Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

