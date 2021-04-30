Barrington Research Comments on fuboTV Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

FUBO stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

