Barrington Research Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Outperform

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $937.36 million, a PE ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.