Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2,252.42 and last traded at $2,252.42. 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,400.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYCBF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,304.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,254.74.

About Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

