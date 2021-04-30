Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

BAS traded down €0.37 ($0.44) on Thursday, hitting €70.52 ($82.96). The company had a trading volume of 5,943,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.11.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

