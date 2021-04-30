Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSET shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 161,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,567. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

