Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $85.61. 203,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,781. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.