Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 203,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

