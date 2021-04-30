BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

