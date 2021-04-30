BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Albemarle by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $167.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

