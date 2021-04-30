BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,140. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

