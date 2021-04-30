BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 37489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BCE alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.