BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.05.

BCE opened at C$57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.06. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

