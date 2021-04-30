Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 76.6% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $6,555.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,629,495 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

