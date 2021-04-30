Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

