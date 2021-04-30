Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 4.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $81.62. 1,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.